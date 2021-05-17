Cyclone Tauktae: Energy Minister's action plan helps state minimise damage

Despite gusty wind and heavy rain due to cyclone Tauktae, the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran) was able to by and large provide uninterrupted power supply. This was possible as the authority had activated control rooms at the divisional and district levels and deployed a record 13,000 personnel to ensure smooth power supply and restore the system affected by the cyclone.

“The disaster management plan implemented during cyclone Nisarga last year came in handy to make a comprehensive plan to tackle cyclone Tauktae. I held a series of meetings for three consecutive days with MahaVitaran officers,” said Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut. He further added that MahaVitaran had prepared emergency plans for the restoration of power supply in case of major breakdowns. Simultaneously, its employees were asked to remain at the headquarters and leaves were cancelled.

“Plans were made to minimize damage to power plants due to cyclones and torrential rains. At the same time, necessary material was kept ready at key substations and store centers, which included poles, transformers, transformer oil, conductors and other technical equipment. All the outsourced agencies of maintenance were instructed to be ready with the necessary manpower, materials and vehicles,” said Dr Raut.

In the event of a major breakdown, MahaVitaran was asked to restore power supply on a priority basis to residential consumers, COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-19 Care Centres, oxygen production and refilling industries, isolation wards, vaccination centres, water supply, mobile towers, railways and essential services. “MahaVitaran’s regional directors were asked to streamline power supply in close coordination with the local administration and the police department,” he noted.