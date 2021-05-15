Cyclone Tauktae: Decision on shifting of patients from Jumbo COVID-19 centres in Mumbai soon

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday said all Jumbo COVID centres have been put on standby and it is being decided whether the patients in them need to be shifted to other places or not in view of the impending cyclone Tauktae. "All Jumbo COVID centres have been asked to remain on standby and if needed, patients to be shifted to other places. By afternoon, we will have an update if patients needs to be shifted. We are keeping tab on the situation closely," Pednekar said in a preess meet on Saturday.

100 patients from Mulund Jumbo COVID centres have already been shifted to Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital, Bhabha hospital, and Agarwal school. "Two to three private vaccination centres are continuing with their operation but all government centers will be closed for vaccination today and tomorrow," she informed.

Bandra Worli sea link will be closed for traffic on May 15 and May 16.

On preparation against the cyclone she added that around 100 lifeguards are placed at various beaches for emergency rescue and fire brigade teams are also on standby.