Cyclone Tauktae claims two lives in Mumbai

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae that created havoc in Mumbai on Monday claimed two lives so far. A woman from Worli died after a massive banyan tree fell on her and a fisherman from Mahim drowned while rescuing other fishermen. Another fisherman from Madh has been missing since Monday morning after his fishing boat drowned near the sea.

The gusty wind and heavy rainfall uprooted several trees across the city. 45-year-old woman Sangeeta Khara died after a massive banyan tree fell on her around 5 pm on Monday. In the incident, Kharat who was on her way home at Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawl received severe injuries. She was rushed to King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel. However, she succumbed to her injuries and died during treatment, said Worli Police.

In another incident, a fisherman named Baban Patil, 50, died at sea. His body was recovered from Bandra Reclamation around 4.30pm on Tuesday. According to Mahim Sagari Police, Patil and other three fishermen dived into the sea to rescue another fisherman stranded in a fishing boat. The latter's boat was sinking after it collided with another ship and lost it's anchor. The other four safely returned; however, Patil could not make it.

In a similar incident, a fisherman, named Dipak Nishad, went missing after his fishing boat sank on colliding with another ship near Madh Jetty on Monday morning. The other four fishermen with Nishad returned safely.