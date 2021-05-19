Cyclone Tauktae: BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar visit affected areas of Raigad

The Raigad district alone has suffered huge damage to around 8 to 10,000 houses along with schools, horticulture, hospitals and the network of the power supply owned by the state power utility has been disturbed and many villages are without power supply, Fadnavis informed.

Fadnavis and other BJP leaders had a meeting with the state government officials at the Raigad district collector’s office. Later, he said people of Konkan were yet to receive any financial assistance despite an announcement by the state government, for the damages caused due to cyclone nisarga last year.

While Fadnavis and Darekar were on the visit to Raigad district, BJP decided to depute ex-minister Ashish Shelar to conduct a tour of Palghar district on Thursday. He will be visiting areas of Dahanu, Arnala and Saatpati accompanying the local BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, Keshav Upadhye, chief spokesman asked where Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been. “Fadnavis, Darekar in Konkan. CM also wipes tears of cyclone hit people but just on screen,” he chided.