Cyclone Tauktae: 11 more bodies recovered from Barge P305, death toll rises to 37

As search and rescue efforts entered the fourth day, eleven more bodies were recovered from Barge P305, which had sunk off the Mumbai coast on Monday. This takes the death toll to 37, and 38 are missing.

Indian Navy ships worked through the night, using searchlights to trace any movement in the pitch dark waters, as hopes of finding more survivors began to recede on Thursday. As many as 37 personnel on board the barge are dead and 38 still missing, after Navy personnel, battling extreme weather, so far rescued 188 of the 261 people who were on board the barge P305 and two personnel from tugboat Varaprada.

Navy in a statement said that a unit of Coast Guard has joined the search and rescue (SAR) operations being carried out in the Arabian Sea. "188 survivors and 37 Brave Nature Victims (BNV) rescued and recovered so far. INS Kolkata arrived at Mumbai and is disembarking survivors and BNVs. INS Kochi rejoins SAR efforts. Indian Navy ships and aircraft continue to search for the missing crew members. Coast Guard units have joined the SAR effort," tweeted the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.