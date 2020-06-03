Cyclone Nisargh: Mumbai braces for first cyclone in over a century; follow Live updates here

"Cyclone Nisarga is approaching North Maharashtra coast with a speed of 11 kmph. It is about 200 km South-SouthWest of Alibag and about 250 km South-SouthWest of Mumbai at 02:30 am IST of June 3," according to a tweet by the IMD. The weather forecast agency further said that at 4:30 am the wind speed had increased to 22 kmph at Santacruz in Mumbai. It has also predicted light to moderate rainfall will take place at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over coastal Karnataka and Marathawada during the next 6 hours. Extremely heavy falls (above 20 centimeters in 24 hours) is also likely at isolated places over north Konkan (Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts) and north Madhya Maharashtra today.