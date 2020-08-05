Cyclone Nisarga WHO? Pictures and videos of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to waterlogging on rail tracks and roads.

Several low-lying areas of Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra were inundated as heavy rains continued to lash the regions since Tuesday night, a district official said on Wednesday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed at both Thane and Palghar to deal with any eventualities, NDRF commandant Rajendra Patil said.

The heavy rainfall has continues to cause damage. The hyped Cyclone Nisarga that hit Maharashtra in May was nothing compared to the stormy rains occuring in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane currently.

Check out the pictures and videos of the heavy rainfall and the damage it has caused: