Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Police prohibits movement along the coastline

Mumbai: In the light of Cyclone Nisarga, hitting Maharashtra, including Mumbai on Wednesday, which is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm", Mumbai Police has issued an order prohibiting movement along the promenades, beaches in the city.

The advisory states that any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline is prohibited in a bid to prevent the loss of life and property. Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Police Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that the prohibitory orders will come into effect from Tuesday midnight and will end the Thursday afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department had confirmed that the deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is likely to make landfall near Alibaug on Wednesday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed three teams to Mumbai and its suburban areas.