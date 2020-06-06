Cyclone Nisarga: MSEDCL pegs loss due to cyclone at Rs 1.25 cr in Thane, Palghar

Power supply in almost all the affected areas has been restored, it said.

MSEDCL's Kalyan circle comprises its mandal offices in Kalyan, Vasai and Palghar, which cover areas including Dombivli, Kalyan East and West, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Murbad, Shahapur, Titwala, rural parts of Thane district, Vasai, Virar, Wada, Nalasopara, Palghar, Jawhar, Mokhada, Vikramgad and Boisar, it said.

The cyclone destroyed several electricity poles and transformers in these areas and affected the power supply.

"As per the preliminary estimates, property worth around Rs 1.25 crore has been damaged," it said.

The cyclone had made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon.