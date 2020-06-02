Cyclone Nisarga likely to make its landfall tomorrow by 2 pm

A week after a raging cyclone wreaked havoc in West Bengal, the country is now bracing to face another cyclone that is headed towards the coastline of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The Cyclone Nisarga may likely make its landfall tomorrow anytime after 1-2 PM. GP Sharma, VP Skymet Weather, told Mirror Now, "Possibly tomorrow, anytime after 1-2 PM, Cyclone Nisarga can make its landfall close to Mumbai."
As per a report Skymet Weather, "the monsoon depression is located about 350km Southwest of Goa and 650km South southwest of Mumbai. The system is moving nearly northward parallel to the coast and intensifying."
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that tropical cyclone Nisarga has headed for the Maharashtra coast, and is going to make landfall on June 3 close to Mumbai.
"Depression over east-central Arabian Sea lay near latitude 14.4degN and longitude 71.2degE about 300 km west-southwest of Panjim, 550 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 770 km south-southwest of Surat," the IMD added.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the depression intensified into a deep depression at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Low pressure, depression and deep depression are the first three levels used by the IMD to classify cyclones based on their intensity. It is likely to cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar town in Raigad district and Daman as a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday.
