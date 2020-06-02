Cyclone Nisarga likely to make its landfall tomorrow by 2 pm

A week after a raging cyclone wreaked havoc in West Bengal, the country is now bracing to face another cyclone that is headed towards the coastline of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The Cyclone Nisarga may likely make its landfall tomorrow anytime after 1-2 PM. GP Sharma, VP Skymet Weather, told Mirror Now, "Possibly tomorrow, anytime after 1-2 PM, Cyclone Nisarga can make its landfall close to Mumbai."

As per a report Skymet Weather, "the monsoon depression is located about 350km Southwest of Goa and 650km South southwest of Mumbai. The system is moving nearly northward parallel to the coast and intensifying."