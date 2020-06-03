Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai: Check out advisory for Thane residents

Cyclonic storm Nisarga, set to make landfall at Alibaug in Raigad district in the afternoon, hovered over the Arabian Sea around 165 km south-southwest of the coastal town and 215 km south-southwest of Mumbai at dawn, a senior IMD official said on Wednesday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar said the cyclone will cross close to south of Alibaug as severe cyclonic storm 100-110 kmph gusting at 120 kmph.

As Cyclone Nisarga intensifies, the government has taken measures to keep people safe, especially those living near coastal areas.

The government has been advising people not to venture out of their houses during the day.

Similarly, local administration have also sent out messages to people to stay indoors and be all prepared for the day. The administration has advised people to keep all electronic equipment charged and advised those living near coastal areas to move to a safe place with their livestock.

"Citizens are requested to stay indoors, keep water, dry food, torches, batteries and candles ready. Keep radio and mobiles charged. People who are residing in Kachha Home/ Zopadi or Huts should move urgently at Safe Shelter facility with their livestock," read a message by Thane District Collector.

In another tweet, IMD official said that Mumbai city received moderate rainfall of 20 mm to 40 mm, while there was light rainfall in other parts of the megapolis during the past 12 hours.

The official reiterated heavy rainfall warnings for Mumbai and neighbouring districts like Thane, Raigad and Palghar. He said it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next few hours.

Prohibitory orders have already been imposed inPalghar and neighbouring Thane district till Thursday, and people, including fishermen, have been asked not to venture into the sea.

In Thane, a team of NDRF has been deployed at the Uttan coast in Bhayander, where a large number of fishermen live, district regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.