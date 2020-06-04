Cyclone Nisarga fails to dampen spirit of Mumbaikars

While Mumbai was bracing for the landfall of its first-ever cyclone, Nisarga, Mumbaikars showed their true spirit for the umpteenth time. As the skies opened up on Tuesday and Wednesday, Mumbaikars began reaching out to senior citizens and arranging shelters for strays.

Residential complexes and citizens' associations not only set up animal shelters, they also made sure senior citizens in their society were stocked with medicines. Other housing societies made arrangements for power supply back-ups before matters could go out of their hands.

At a gated housing society in Orlem, Malad, the managing committee transformed the parking lot into a temporary shelter for stray animals. The volunteers also arranged for food and water separately for their four-legged friends.

"We opened our gates and took in all the strays in our area. There are presently 12 dogs and eight cats we are currently sheltering in our society, " said Richard Pingo, an office-bearer.

"If the cyclone hits us badly, the situation will rapidly deteriorate. That's why we have made arrangements for dry food for the animals as well, " Pinto added.

At Skylark Towers in Goregaon, a group of volunteers reached out to the families of senior citizens in the society and kept a close tabs on their health. They had also arranged oxygen cylinders for emergency use, in case someone fell ill.

Meanwhile, at an Oshiwara housing complex, Music Therapist Roshan regaled his neighbours by streaming ghazals from his French windows. The sound of music soared over the sound of thunder.

"I set up a music session for my neighbours this afternoon, to motivate them. The morale of people is already down in this lockdown, so I wanted to cheer them up, " said Mansukhani as waves of music wafted across the complex.