Cyclone Nisarga: Dangerous structures escape the worst in Mumbai

To avert loss of human lives, about 20,000 people were shifted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools by the civic body, while many others shifted to their relatives' or friends' residences, said a BMC official. Moreover, to prevent spreading of prevailing coronavirus, all citizens kept at BMC schools will be screened for fever or other illnesses. Those who do not show any symptoms will be allowed to go back to their homes, said Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in a media statement released late evening.

Apart from deploying life guards and rescue teams on Mumbai beaches, the citizens living in dangerous buildings were also alerted, said a BMC official. A stock review was held of dangerous structures and a close watch was kept so as to provide immediate assistance if required, added the official. As the IMD had predicted wind velocity of 100-120 kmph, dangerous structures were at greater risk.

Meanwhile, in a building named Sapna at Walkeshwar, a plastic shed made of bamboo sticks on its terrace was broken due to strong winds. However, no casualty was reported.

The civic disaster management department recorded 46.7mm rainfall in city and 22.8 mm in the suburbs between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. Besides, a total of 117 incidents of tree and tree branches falling were also reported across Mumbai. Short-circuit calls too were received, but no human tragedy was noted, said the civic official.