Cyclone Nisarga: BMC puts all hands on deck; evacuates more than 10,000 people in less than 24 hours

Cyclone Nisarga may not have done major damage to Mumbai, however, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) did not leave any stone unturned in taking proactive measures against the cyclone as it had all hands on deck from the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Alongside the coastal line of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) there are hutments and shanties set up on low lands, which are home to thousands of people.

As a precautionary measure on Wednesday, civic officials of the wards closer to the western coast - mainly A ward, G south, K west, H west, P north, R central and R south - have relocated those residing in this risk-prone areas to safer locations.

The BMC informed, on Wednesday it had relocated as many as 10,500 citizens to safer locations. The civic body had earlier identified 35 municipal schools which had been transformed into temporary base camps for the evacuees.

Civic officials informed, the camps had all the basic amenities and social distancing norms were strictly followed during the evacuation process. All the evacuees would be screened of COVID19 symptoms and their temperature and oxygen levels would be checked before they would be permitted for going home.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking provided logistical support to the civic body by ferrying the evacuees from the risk-prone zones to the camps. Rations and food packets were also transported via the red buses to the temporary camps.

Nearly 200 families staying in the low lying area beside the Bandstand promenade were shifted to Father Agnel School and St. Andrew's College, Bandra.

"All those who were staying in risk-prone areas have been shifted to safer locations on Wednesday. The camps were nearby and the people could reach there by walking, for the ones who were far away, BEST had provided buses" said Asif Zakaria, Congress Corporator, H ward.

"BMC has shifted more than 1,500 people from Geeta Nagar and other low lying areas alongside the western coast to temporary base camps," said Harshita Narwekar, BJP Corporator, A ward.

In R north ward, Dahisar, more than 300 people were relocated at Taremarg municipal school during the early hours of Wednesday, Shiv Sena corporator from R north ward Tejasvee Ghosalkar informed. Residents of Worli Koliwada were shifted to Nehru Science Centre.

Body temperatures of the Worli residents were checked, before they entered the camps. Eight units of National Disaster Response Force and five units of Navy have been deployed in the city.