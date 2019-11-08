Cyclone Maha - why is it raining in Mumbai in November

Several parts of Mumbai along with satellite cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall on Friday morning.

The cyclonic storm Maha that formed over north-east Arabian Sea moved towards the east and north-east with wind speeds up to 12 kmph. Heavy rain has been reported at Borivali, Kandivali and Malad in the financial capital. The rain intensified in the early morning hours today.

The cyclone Maha fizzled out into the Arabian Sea as a "depression" without making a landfall in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, according to news agency Press Trust of India.