 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Cyclist Club of India and Leggo Cycling to plant saplings on World Environment Day in Nerul

Cyclists can register by scanning a QR code, which the group has made available on several platforms including social media

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai: The Cyclist Club of India in association with Leggo Cycling group will celebrate World Environment Day by assembling at the Jewel of Navi Mumbai, Palm Beach Road on June 5 and planting saplings.

The event will see hundreds of cycling enthusiasts gathering to save the environment. They will assemble at 7 am.

Cyclists can register by scanning a QR code, which the group has made available on several platforms including social media.

Sushrut Pathak, a senior member of Leggo Cycling says that the cycling word is familiar to everyone since childhood. “Everyone has come across a cycle once in a lifetime.

A cycle is a prime toy for every child. It is gifted with a motive of enjoyment and health benefits. Cycling being a prime exercise, it's always encouraged by everyone

A non-polluting device and a pleasant experience,” said Pathak, adding that it does not release harmful gases or toxic waste, por no hazardous residue.

“Nowadays, cycling helps to connect more to nature and makes you go green. It makes you more conscious about the surroundings and environment,” said another cycling enthusiast from the city.

Read Also
Mumbai to host cycle rally on Sunday
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiCyclist Club of India and Leggo Cycling to plant saplings on World Environment Day in Nerul

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: Murder accused escapes from police custody

Palghar: Murder accused escapes from police custody

KK death news Live Updates: Police register case of accidental death

KK death news Live Updates: Police register case of accidental death

'Lacking in passion': Advocate Brijesh Kalappa calls it quits with Congress, to join AAP

'Lacking in passion': Advocate Brijesh Kalappa calls it quits with Congress, to join AAP

Navi Mumbai: 12 week-long free Yoga camp to be held in Vashi

Navi Mumbai: 12 week-long free Yoga camp to be held in Vashi

Cyclist Club of India and Leggo Cycling to plant saplings on World Environment Day in Nerul

Cyclist Club of India and Leggo Cycling to plant saplings on World Environment Day in Nerul