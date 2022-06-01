Cyclist Club of India and Leggo Cycling to plant saplings on World Environment Day in Nerul

Navi Mumbai: The Cyclist Club of India in association with Leggo Cycling group will celebrate World Environment Day by assembling at the Jewel of Navi Mumbai, Palm Beach Road on June 5 and planting saplings.

The event will see hundreds of cycling enthusiasts gathering to save the environment. They will assemble at 7 am.

Cyclists can register by scanning a QR code, which the group has made available on several platforms including social media.

Sushrut Pathak, a senior member of Leggo Cycling says that the cycling word is familiar to everyone since childhood. “Everyone has come across a cycle once in a lifetime.

A cycle is a prime toy for every child. It is gifted with a motive of enjoyment and health benefits. Cycling being a prime exercise, it's always encouraged by everyone

A non-polluting device and a pleasant experience,” said Pathak, adding that it does not release harmful gases or toxic waste, por no hazardous residue.

“Nowadays, cycling helps to connect more to nature and makes you go green. It makes you more conscious about the surroundings and environment,” said another cycling enthusiast from the city.

Read Also Mumbai to host cycle rally on Sunday