Cycling, games, fun: Mumbaikars turn in numbers for 'Sunday Street'

Mumbai’s sleepy Sunday mornings may never be the same again, if the Mumbai police can help it. Aiming to make residents rise and shine, they have launched their Sunday Street initiative at six locations in the city. In keeping with this, on March 27, thousands of people of all age groups across the city emerged to ‘claim’ the allocated streets between 6am to 10am.

Vehicles are the kings of the road, with the public always having to make way for them but this Sunday, after 6am, it was the vehicles which seemed to have paved the way for the public. For a few hours, people had a free run of the streets, to walk, jog, cycle, play outdoor games and skateboard. Some children could be seen creating street art, drawing on the roads with colourful chalks.

Morning walkers and cyclists, who must usually be ready to yield the right of way at all times, could be seen appreciating the wide, open spaces and thanking the Mumbai police for such events. Others took this as an opportunity to give lessons on first aid in cases of emergencies while some were busy performing yoga.

The Sunday Street ‘drive’ was initiated by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who came to Marine Drive around 6.30am and ran with a group of runners. The police band was also in attendance and happily played popular tunes for people’s enjoyment.

Later, Pandey said at Carter Road, Bandra, “This day is dedicated to the citizens, it is their day. I am very happy with the response and we will increase the length of the Sunday Street with the support of the citizens. I would encourage more people to come out of their houses and participate, the more the merrier.”

One of the morning walkers on Carter Road, Raghav Patel, said, “This initiative is a road converted into a street for the people and this is for everyone, not just the morning walkers. There are children cycling, parents out with their babies in strollers, kids fearlessly skating and some are playing on the open road. Soon people will also come to display their talents, like singing, music and sketching. Moreover, such initiatives help in improving the mental health of the city.”

Hemangi Chawla, a Marine Drive resident who came with her six-yearold daughter, said, “Even though this is a posh locality, we don’t have much space around for our children to play. Though there are big grounds nearby, they are generally occupied by boys playing cricket, making it difficult to take our children there. We can only take them to Marine Drive or Girgaum Chowpatty but these are always crowded and we cannot do many activities there. Today’s experience was really nice and this should be continued not only on Sundays, but on all public holidays when many offices are closed.”

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:22 AM IST