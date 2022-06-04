Cyber fraudsters' latest lure: Refunding your toll amount | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: After using ruses like KYC form completion, income tax related procedures and posing as customer care executives of known brands, cyber fraudsters have now discovered a new way to lure their targets; offering to refund the toll paid by them.

The victim of this latest modus operandi was a 70-year-old man staying at Altamount Road in south Mumbai, who received a call on Monday.

“The caller told the victim that some extra amount had been debited from his FASTag as toll, which was to be refunded to him. Using this as a lure, the caller convinced the victim to install a screen-sharing app on his cell phone and grant him access,” an officer with the Gamdevi police station said.

The victim followed all of the caller's instructions and ended the call. Less than an hour later, the victim received a text message from his bank, informing him that Rs 75,000 had been debited from his account.

The victim subsequently went to the Gamdevi police station on Tuesday, and an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

“We are conducting cyber forensic investigations and have also sought relevant details from the bank to aid us in the probe,” said senior police inspector Dattaram Girap, Gamdevi police station.