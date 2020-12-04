Cyber fraudster dupes 32-year-old woman of ₹2 lakh

The MRA Marg police have registered a case of online cheating after a 32-year-old woman was duped to the tune of Rs 2 lakh by a cyber fraudster, who posing as a representative of job portal, lured the woman into a trap and cheated her.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Vikhroli recently received a call from an unknown number. The caller told her that he was calling from a popular job portal and offered her a good job opportunity with a reputed firm.

The woman job did not want to lose the opportunity, as she was well aware of the current job crisis amidst the pandemic. The woman believed him which later turned out to be a trap to extort money from her.

The caller first asked her to register with them and made her fill all her details including her card details in their online registration form. The caller then asked her to pay minimal registration fee and asked her a One Time Passward (OTP) received on her mobile. The woman who did not suspect the caller shared her OTP number, however as soon as she shared the number, Rs 1 lakh were debited from her account.

When she asked him about the transaction, he claimed that it was due to technical glitch and offered her immediate refund on next transaction. Believing him she again shared the OTP and ended up losing another Rs 1 lakh. When she tried to confront him the accused disconnected the call.

After realising her mistake, she approached the MRA Marg police station and lodged her complaint. We have registered an offence of online cheating against the caller and we are trying to trace him, said a police officer.