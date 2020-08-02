Cyber frauds: School principal loses Rs 2 lakh to fraudster

Mumbai: A 66-year-old principal of a well-known school in Shivaji Park become the latest victim of cybercrime when she was duped by her woman claimed to be her bank representative. The fraudster lured her into a trap on the pretext of increasing her credit card limit and duped her to the tune of Rs 2 lakh. Following the incident, Mahim police registered an offence of online cheating. However, no arrest has been made so far, said an official.

According to the police, the incident took place on May 24 when the principal received multiple calls from an unknown number. Initially, she ignored the calls but finally answered feeling something urgent. The caller introduced herself as Vidhi Sharma, her bank's representative and offered to increase her credit card limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Initially, the principal did not take her seriously until she correctly told principal her 16 digit card number. Believing her as real, the principal gave her OTP number as she asked for, however, as soon as she shared the OTP number she received multiple messages of transactions.

When the principal told Sharma about the transactions she assured that it's a routine process while increasing the credit limit and told her that the money will be credited back soon.

Recently, the principal was shocked after her bank sent her credit bill of Rs 2 lakh, when she inquired with the bank she realised that the money was debited on May 24 in multiple transactions at the same time when she was speaking to the fraudster. The principal then filed an online complaint with the Mumbai police who registered a First Information Report after she submitted her bank details, said an official.