Cyber Fraud: Woman loses Rs 1.88L on the pretext of adding her as a nominee to kin’s account

A 23-year-old woman from Sakinaka lost Rs 1.88 lakh when a cyber fraudster duped her on the pretext of adding her as a nominee to her sister's bank account. The woman believed the fraudster to be bank's representative and shared all her banking details making it easy for the cyber crook to remove money from her account, said police.

Few days ago, the woman's 18-year-old sister received a call from one Amit Mishra who claimed that her account had been blocked and asked her to add a nominee to the account in order to make it operational.

Later the woman received a call from Mishra who told her that he was calling from a nationalised bank to add her as her sister's nominee in the bank account. Mishra asked for details like account number, ATM card number and One Time Password (OTP). After getting all the details Mishra told her that the procedure will be completed in a short while and hanged up the call.

The woman realised her mistake soon after when she received an SMS alert of a withdrawal of Rs 99,999 from her account which was followed by another message of withdrawal of Rs 88,999. She tried to call Mishra multiple times; however, his phone was switched off by then.

The woman then approached Sakinaka police station and lodged a complaint of online cheating. "The bank repeatedly announces that they don't ask for any details on phone and yet people share their details casually, in this case, the woman has even shared the OTP number, making it easier for the fraudster. We have registered a case and are trying to get the callers details as well as his bank details, said a police official.