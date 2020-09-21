Cyber Fraud: Tempted with ₹10k cashback doctor loses ₹2.2 lakh in credit card reward points fraud

A 30-year-old medical officer was duped of ₹2.19 lakh on the pretext of converting his credit card royalty point rewards into cash withdrawals by an unidentified accused. The complainant was tricked into sharing his privy banking details by luring him with rewards. Santacruz Police have booked the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police, a medical officer, who is employed with a reputed hospital, received a phone call on September 11, from a woman who introduced herself as a bank agent Ankita. The doctor, who is a frequent user of the credit card, was told by Ankita that he stands a chance to redeem 5,000 reward points and withdraw ₹10,000. Interested to avail this offer, the medical officer showed interest and asked Ankita to run him though the procedure.

"Ankita asked me to share my bank account details, credit card number and other details to authenticate the procedure. I happily obliged to share the details and within an hour, I received a series of messages intimating me about transactions of ₹2,19,170 being transferred to another account, which were not authenticated by me," said the medical officer in his complaint.

The complainant was near Nanavati Hospital when this incident occurred and he immediately rushed to his Parel residence, where he later approached the Kalachowky Police station to lodge a complaint. As the crime was not committed in Kalachowky police station's jurisdiction, the complaint was transferred to Santacruz Police, who registered a First Information Report against Ankita and booked her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating the medical officer to the tune of ₹2.19 lakh by luring him with a cashback offer.