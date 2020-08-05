Cyber Fraud: Senior citizen duped of Rs 4.53L

The Malbar Hill police have booked an unknown person for duping a 75-year-old senior citizen of Rs 4.53 lakh. The fraudster posed as a representative of a popular eWallet and duped the victim on the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) details.

The victim has failed to update his KYC multiple times as his finger prints did not match on the machine due to his age. The fraudster tricked the elderly person to share his bank details including One Time Passwords (OTP).

According to the police, the victim was using a popular eWallet account. However, his account was discontinued after he failed to update his KYC. He attempted to update it but due to his age the machine could not recognise his finger print impressions, leaving his account unused for over a year.

According to the police, the victim on Friday received a call from one Deepak Kumar who introduced himself to be a representative of the eWallet services. He asked the victim whether he wanted to update his KYC or not, when the victim told him about his problem he assured the victim that he will get it done online and asked for his card details, which the victim denied to share.

The fraudster then asked the victim to download one application from the Play Store in order to update his KYC. Believing him the victim downloaded the app and filled all his card details, as soon as he filled details he began receiving withdrawal messages.

By the time he could contact his son and ask him to block his card Rs 4,53,372 were debited from his account in six multiple transactions.

After realising that he has been duped by the online fraudster, the victim approached the Malbar Hill police station to register his complaint.

We have registered an offence of online cheating however no arrest has been made so far said a police official.