Cyber Fraud: Lured by Rs 3 urgent delivery charge, businessman duped of Rs 53K

A 48-year-old optician from Borivali was duped to the tune of Rs 53,000 by a fraudster who asked him to click on a link to pay Rs 3 extra for the urgent delivery of his parcel. Borivali Police have booked the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act, while the further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the optician used to order goods through a courier service. Recently he received a call from one Rahul Kumar who informed him that he is calling from the said courier service and told that if he wanted urgent delivery of the goods on the same day he needed to pay Rs 3 extra and sent a link.

Unaware of the fraud, the optician clicked the link and filled his credit card details and CVV number and proceeded for a payment of Rs 3. However, as soon as he filled the details he began receiving message alerts. During the call, when he checked the messages he was shocked to find multiple withdraw messages. A total of Rs 53,000 was debited from his card in multiple transactions, said an official.

Later when he tried to confront Rahul (the imposter), who by then had disconnected the phone. The optician made multiple calls to his number however; the fraudster did not answered any of them. The optician by that time realised that he had been duped and registered a complaint with Borivali police station.

"We have registered a case of cheating (420) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Information Technology Act however, no arrest has been made so far, " said a police officer.

Since the fraudster knew about the optician's connection with the courier service and was well aware that the victim was expecting a delivery, these facts indicates that either his details were shared from the company itself or some delivery boy is behind this, added the officer.