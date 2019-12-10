Cutting trees for Bal Thackery memorial will hurt green lung

AURANGABAD: Cutting of trees for Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray's proposed memorial in Maharashtra's Aurangabad will not only deface the public garden but also harm its precious ecology, a tree committee member said on Monday.

The Priyadarshini Garden in Cidco area, the proposed site for the memorial, is home to various birds and reptiles. "The park is home to at least 80 types of birds, out of which 52 are Indian and rest are foreign birds.

There are 35 types of butterflies, seven types of snakes and 80 types of insects. This place is still a home for animals and a major oxygen hub. "We will lose this beauty if trees are felled for the memorial," Kishor Pathak, a green activist and a member of the tree committee of the Sena-ruled AMC said.

He said the garden has over 7,500 trees which was first handed over to a private educational institute and then to the AMC.