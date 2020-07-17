Cut-offs to rise for college admissions

Mumbai: With thousands of students scoring high scores in the Class 12 state board and private board exams, cut-off marks for admissions to degree programmes are likely to rise this year, say colleges and universities. Of a total of 13,15,415 students who cleared the HSC exams in Maharashtra, 68,941 students have scored below 45 per cent, while 7,344 have scored above 90 per cent.

College authorities say the overall performance of students in HSC exams under Science, Commerce, Arts and vocational stream will lead to a rise in cut-off marks in merit lists. Rajpal Hande, principal of Mithibai College, Vile Parle said, "Admissions to degree colleges will be tough this year as students have scored high marks in both HSC and private board Class 12 exams. The cut-off marks for varied courses will rise."

This year, the overall pass percentage of Maharashtra has increased to 90.66 per cent from last year's 85.88 per cent denoting a 4.78 per cent rise. Along with the HSC board, the results of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Central Board of Education (CBSE) board have improved with a large number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent.

Tushar Desai, principal of D.G. Ruparel College, said, "This year, The process will be tougher because students of private boards such as CISCE have secured high scores."

Sunanda Kamat, a professor of a South Mumbai college said, "Many students of private boards shift to state-run university programmes and degree colleges after Class 12. Now, when both students of private boards and state HSC boards have secured high marks in Class 12 exams, the cut-offs for degree programmes are bound to rise. Also, the rise in pass percentage indicates that more students have passed. This will lead to a large number of students battling for limited seats in degree colleges and universities."