Customs seize gold worth Rs 3.72 cr in 3 separate ops at international airport

Mumbai: In three separate operations at the international airport, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has seized gold in the form of bars and dust totally worth Rs 3.72 crore. In one of the operations, the gold dust were concealed in capsules and were kept in the rectum by the passengers, customs officials said.

Speaking about the operations, an AIU official said, "On Wednesday night, on the basis of surveillance and profiling, two Sudanese passengers arriving from Sharjah to Mumbai were intercepted. Personal search of the first passenger resulted in probably the biggest recovery through rectum concealment in recent times. A recovery of 1950 grams of 24 Karat gold dust valued at Rs 90 lakh concealed in rectum as three capsules has been made. Personal search of the second passenger resulted in recovery of 650 grams of 24 Karat gold dust (valued at Rs 30 lakh concealed in rectum as one capsule. Both the passengers have been arrested for further investigations."

He added, "On Tuesday, on the basis of surveillance and profiling, 10 to 12 passengers of Kenyan and Netherlands nationality arriving from Addis Ababa to Mumbai were intercepted. Personal search of the said passengers resulted in recovery of 3.190 kilograms of gold in bar form totally valued at Rs 1.41 crore. Two of the said passengers were placed under arrest. In the third operation, in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, during rummaging of a flight, two packages containing gold dust in a packet were recovered from the aircraft totaling 2455 grams valued at Rs 1.11 crore. While one package containing gold dust was hidden beneath the seat in the safety jacket lot, the other package was covered up in a safety jacket which was further concealed inside the lavatory of the aircraft."

"Due to sustained intelligence gathering and vigil we are able to thwart several gold and narcotics smuggling cases. Efforts are on to identify the suppliers and recipients of gold in these cases," said an AIU official.

