WATCH: Airport flier hides cocaine in shoe; Mumbai customs arrest foreign national

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai customs departmentChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recently held a Kenyan national for allegedly attempting to smuggle 490 grams of cocaine, concealed in her footwear. The woman was arrested after a trap was laid by customs on the basis of a tip-off.

An official said, "The customs had received information that a woman from Addis Ababa who was arriving from an Ethiopian airline flight was allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine in a special cavity made in her sandles." The woman has been identified as Wammbui Wanjiru. She was held by customs.

The AIU officials gave more information on it, saying that Wanjiru was instructed to wait for a caller to handover the drugs. The drug was 490 grammes of a white substance worth Rs 4.90 crore.

The woman has been held under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. The AIU officials are trying to get details about her handlers. Meanwhile, the court has remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days.

#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs on September 29 intercepted a pax carrying 490 grams of cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore ingeniously concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal. Pax arrested & remanded to judicial custody: Customs pic.twitter.com/SfgX0Uvx25 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022