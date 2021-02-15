Custody extended of mother-daughter in Rs14 cr cheating case

Mumbai: The Andheri magistrate court has extended police custody of the mother-daughter duo who had duped a number of people to the tune of Rs 14 crore under the pretext of investing in shipping yards. The duo, identified as Ragini Khandelwal and her daughter Mansi, were arrested on Friday by Andheri Police.

They were the directors of Shree Tirupati Balaji Marine Enterprises Ltd and owner of a shipyard at Ganesh Ghat, Kalyan, who had allegedly duped a number of investors of crores of rupees. Police learnt that the modus operandi of the women was to ask businessmen to invest in ships, which could attract monthly returns in lakhs. A source said that a case was lodged against the duo in October last year, who had collectively duped a number of people, including a politician, to the tune of Rs 14 crore. Police are now trying to ascertain their clientele and know the exact amount of cheating they have indulged in.