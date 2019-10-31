Custodial death: Crime Branch begins probe

Mumbai: A day after heavy protests and the suspension of five policemen in the custodial death of a 26-year-old man, Vijay Singh, the city crime branch has begun investigations in the case. On Wednesday, the crime branch called Vijay's father Hridaynath and his two friends, Ankit Mishra and Shivam Singh, for their statements.

Late on Tuesday night, Vijay's last rites were performed at the crematorium in Sion, for which around 200 people gathered and the proceedings were peacefully conducted, said a local.

Singh, a medical representative, died on Sunday night after he was allegedly beaten by police inside the Wadala Truck Terminus (WTT) police station. He had been taken there following his scuffle with a couple.

Singh was allegedly thrashed by the police while on the way to the police station and further beaten by policemen and denied medical assistance even after complaining of chest pain. His cousin Satyendra said, "When he was finally released from the lock-up, he complained of chest pain and collapsed at the police station itself. When we asked police to provide us a vehicle to go to hospital, they turned down our request, saying they did not have petrol. Finally, we had to book a private cab."

Soon after the incident, the probe was transferred to crime branch.

The post-mortem was conducted at the JJ Hospital, in the presence of the metropolitan magistrate and has also been video-recorded, as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

When the incident came to light, a large number of locals gathered outside the police station and protested. Police had to lathicharge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. The protesters also broke the windshield and windows of a BEST bus, demanding that an FIR be lodged against the duty officer.

The five policemen who were suspended on Tuesday have been identified as API Sandeep Kadam, PSI Salim Khan, and constables Bhabal, Chaure and Chole. The couple with whom Singh had a fight was also booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code but is yet to be arrested.