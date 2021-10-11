CSMT to get new LED lights, similar plan for LTT & Dadar

Heritage lovers in Mumbai will soon witness a new theme lighting system of the iconic structure Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR) has decided to upgrade the current architectural theme lighting arrangement of the CSMT heritage building. Under this decision around 40 per cent of old lights will be replaced by new one.

"The brightness of over 40 per cent of lights have decreased due to ageing," said a CR officer. "All the dull lights will be replaced by new LEDs, which will increase the shine of the current lighting system of a heritage structure," the officer added.

Currently, the iconic century-old CSMT railway station has been lit up with around 1100 lights, including at least 16 million colourful LEDs ( Light-Emitting Diode), using 25 themes that change during every festive occasion.

"For revamping of the theme lighting system of CSMT, a tender has been invited, which will be opened mid October," said the officer.

The revamping process is likely to be completed in the current financial year.

The officer added that they would make similar arrangements at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Dadar, part of the tender. The total cost of this project is Rs. 2.39 crore, including upgradation of the current theme lighting system of CSMT.

"We are trying our best to upgrade the theme lighting system of CSMT as soon as possible," said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR.

After completing the theme lighting arrangements at CSMT, the project will then move on to LTT and Dadar.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:39 AM IST