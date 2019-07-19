CSM mandi fisherfolk seek Raj Thackeray’s intervention

Mumbai: A group of fisherfolk met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his bungalow Krishnakunj, Shivaji Park with a request to intervene in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision of shifting them to Airoli market.

The fisherfolk strongly oppose BMC’s decision of them being shifted from their current Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj mandi, near Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market.

Raj Thackeray has assured them of meeting BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi and speak to him about their problems, but till then he instructed them of not vacating the current premises.

Fisherfolk, labourers received a notice from the BMC to vacate the market building from August 1 and they will be permanently shifted to Airoli market at Airoli Naka.

BMC has decided to permanently shift the wholesale fish market to Mankhurd and Airoli markets. While the fisherfolk claim they are there since decades, the BMC on July 3, declared the building as dilapidated and slapped a notice to vacate it.

The market building was declared dilapidated since five years ago, but BMC has started demolition works on the upper levels of the building due to which the fisherfolk were finding it difficult to carry on their business. They demanded BMC to shift them to Crawford Market so that they could carry out their business smoothly.

“The market was initially reserved for wholesale fish market, but now the BMC has changed its reservation and that space will now be reserved for commercial purpose, which is why the BMC is shifting the fisherfolk to Mankhurd and Airoli,” said NCP corporator, Rakhi Jadhav.

The Akhil Maharashtra Macchimar Kruti Samiti president Damodar Tandel has said that if BMC is not taking any positive decision about their shifting, then they would protest against BMC.