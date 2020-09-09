CSIR and NEERI hold webinar on water conservation

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) will be holding a three day virtual panel discussion on smart and sustainable water use and waste water management in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The event is hosted by a city based non profit policy influencing think tank Mumbai First.

The panel discussions are scheduled to take place on September 10, 11 and 12 over a virtual platform. Industry leaders, stakeholders, government officials and experts will be discussing alternative methods of water conservation.

Some of the key points to be covered are the availability of alternate water resources, rejuvenation of polluted water bodies, access to water and water posing public health concern, technological innovation in the field, plan for agricultural requirements and revival of lakes and rivers which are local sources of water.

As the platform of the discussion is virtual, participants are required to contact hosts at deepak@mumbaifirst.org from where the link to the webinar would be shared.