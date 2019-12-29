Crumbs! Youth greets Dawood Ibrahim on birthday, lands in soup

Soon, the long arm of the law came knocking at Maniyar's door. To ascertain his links to the D-company, the Mumbai Police crime branch detained him for questioning on Saturday.

Police said, Maniyar had posted pictures taken at his friend Dawood Hashmi’s birthday party more than a month ago at the Bandra-Kurla Complex and unable to resist the lure of the infamous first name, he posted the pictures on December 26, the gangster’s birthday, along with some old pictures of the gangster from the internet.

A local journalist, who stumbled upon the post, reported it in his publication and began to receive death threats.

A case of criminal intimidation was registered at Goregaon police station and considering the gravity of the situation, a case was registered at Dongri police station in connection to these social media posts, with a parallel probe was initiated by the Mumbai police crime branch.

On Saturday, police detained Maniyar who had posted the content on Facebook. It was learnt that the party was held at a Herbal Sheesha Lounge, BKC, and this fact was confirmed by hotel authorities.

However, police are trying to ascertain if there are any further links to the D-company and investigation is underway.