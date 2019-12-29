Crumbs! Youth greets Dawood Ibrahim on birthday, lands in soup

Mumbai: The desire to become famous by having the most number of friends and followers on various social media sites landed a youth in trouble on Saturday.
Azhar Firoz Maniyar alias Shera Chikna, a Kurla resident, wished India's most wanted fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, 'Happy Birthday Boss’, on Thursday.
Facebook users ‘Munnirlal’, ‘Don Mumbai’, ‘Don Khan’ and ‘Sher Khan’ were tagged on this post and it promptly caught the attention of police.
Intriguingly, when police ran a background check of the social media profiles of Maniyar and the friends he had tagged in the controversial post, they all claimed - ‘Working at D-company’ and based in Dubai.
Soon, the long arm of the law came knocking at Maniyar's door. To ascertain his links to the D-company, the Mumbai Police crime branch detained him for questioning on Saturday.
Police said, Maniyar had posted pictures taken at his friend Dawood Hashmi’s birthday party more than a month ago at the Bandra-Kurla Complex and unable to resist the lure of the infamous first name, he posted the pictures on December 26, the gangster’s birthday, along with some old pictures of the gangster from the internet.
A local journalist, who stumbled upon the post, reported it in his publication and began to receive death threats.
A case of criminal intimidation was registered at Goregaon police station and considering the gravity of the situation, a case was registered at Dongri police station in connection to these social media posts, with a parallel probe was initiated by the Mumbai police crime branch.
On Saturday, police detained Maniyar who had posted the content on Facebook. It was learnt that the party was held at a Herbal Sheesha Lounge, BKC, and this fact was confirmed by hotel authorities.
However, police are trying to ascertain if there are any further links to the D-company and investigation is underway.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)