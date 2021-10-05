Cruise ship party case: NCB arrests four more accused associated with event company

In a latest development in Mumbai cruise drug raid, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested four more accused associated with the event company. They will be produced before court tomorrow.

So far, 16 persons have been arrested in the case. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is also an accused.

On the other hand, a court remanded four persons to the custody of the NCB) till October 11 in a case pertaining to the seizure of banned drugs.

On Tuesday, additional chief metropolitan magistrate R M Nerlikar remanded Abdul Qadir Sheikh (30), Shreyas Nair (23), Manish Rajgariya (26) and Avin Sahu (30) to the NCB custody till October 11.

These four accused were booked under sections 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs) and 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotics or drugs) and 27 A ( punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The court on Monday remanded Aryan Khan (23) and seven others to the NCB custody till Thursday.

The NCB had told the court that "shocking and incriminating" material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking.

The NCB had also claimed that in the WhatsApp chats, Aryan Khan is discussing modes of payment to be done for procurement (of drugs) and that several code names are being used.

Aryan Khan's lawyer had claimed drugs were not recovered from the possession of his client.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 06:35 PM IST