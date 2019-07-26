CR’s right advice to commuters, keep left while travelling

Mumbai: The Central Railway has launched a campaign urging commuters to maintain lane discipline and “keep left” while walking in station premises, on foot overbridges (FOBs) or travelling on suburban trains.

The campaign, “My Left is My Right — Please Keep Left”, was launched by the Mumbai division of CR on Wednesday, an official said on Thursday.

Under the campaign, Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans posted at different stations have started appealing to passengers to maintain lane discipline and keep left while walking and travelling.

“This month-long campaign hopes to communicate and reach out to more than 20 lakh commuters by directly approaching commuters at stations and through passengers associations, schoolchildren, college students, local mandals and social groups to create awareness on a massive scale.

“It will also help promote the use of RPF helpline no 182 among passengers,” Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, CR, said.

Explaining further, Udasi said, “My Left is My Right is a sort of campaign that will educate railway passengers to always keep left during boarding and deboarding trains or when using a level-crossing gate.

Also to keep left while using stairs, escalators and FOBs.” A successful completion of the campaign will help in avoiding stampede, pick-pocketing, theft besides discouraging passengers from boarding or de-boarding from running trains..