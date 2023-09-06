CR’s Mumbai Division Operates 4,664 Maintenance Blocks in August | File pic

Mumbai: The Central Railway’s (CR) Mumbai Division has operated 4,664 maintenance blocks for track maintenance and other infrastructure related to train operation in August, reflecting a staggering increase of 61.27% compared to the same period last year.

“These maintenance blocks, which translated to a total operational duration of 8,000 hours and 27 minutes, marked an exceptional 38.81% growth year-on-year. This achievement is especially impressive when contrasted with the 2,892 blocks operated in August 2022, totaling 5,763 hours and 30 minutes,” said an official of CR.

Mumbai division's extensive fleet of specialised machines

Between April and August, Mumbai Division operated 18,537 blocks, representing a 27.24% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. The operational duration for these blocks amounted to 33,931 hours and 56 minutes, a remarkable 14.77% growth year-on-year from 2022, he said.

“The Mumbai Division takes pride in its extensive fleet of specialized machines dedicated to track maintenance and infrastructure improvement. These machines, including Continuous Tamping Machines (CSM), Duomatic Machines (DUO), Ballast Cleaning Machines (BCM), Shoulder Ballast Cleaning Machines (FRM), Unimatic Machines (UNIMAT), Track Relaying Trains (TRT), and Plasser Quick Relaying Systems (PQRS), among others, demonstrate the division's commitment to staying competitive and adopting modern technologies,” said another official.

