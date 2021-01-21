Crime watch: CBI arrests recovery agent for accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe to settle unpaid tractor loan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a recovery agent for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

According to CBI, a case was registered against the accused, who claimed himself to be a recovery officer of the Bank of Baroda, Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district, on the allegations of demanding Rs 20,000 from the complainant for finalising the matter regarding the One Time Settlement (OTS) of the unpaid tractor loan availed by the complainant from Dena Bank (since it merged with the Bank of Baroda).

“It was also alleged in the complaint that the accused had already obtained an amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant under the threat of seizing the said tractor of the complainant and demanded Rs 20,000 more for settling the matter,” the CBI said, in a statement issued on Thursday. “CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant. After the trap, it was revealed that the accused is a recovery agent based at Aurangabad. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Aurangabad, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents,” it added. The accused was produced before the Special Judge at Jalgaon and remanded to judicial custody.