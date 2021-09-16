Crime patrol: City in the line of fire

The NCRB data reveals that Maharashtra is among top three states in cases of murder, kidnapping and abduction, juveniles in conflict with the law and cyber-crimes. Maharashtra also tops in crimes against senior citizens and ranks among top four states in economic offences and crimes against women, the statistics reveal.

According to the data, last year 4,909 cases of crimes against senior citizens were registered in Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh (4,602) and Gujarat (2,785). In 2019, the number of cases registered in Maharashtra were 6,163, followed by MP (4,184) and Gujarat (4,088).

Last year, Uttar Pradesh had registered 3,779 cases of murder, followed by Bihar (3,150) and Maharashtra (2,163). In 2019, UP had registered 3,806 cases of murder, followed by Bihar (3,138) and Maharashtra (2,142). As far as the cases of kidnapping and abduction are concerned, UP again tops the list with 12,913 cases registered last year, followed by West Bengal with 9,309 and cases and Maharashtra (8,103). In 2019, UP had registered 16,590 cases, followed by Maharashtra (11,755) and Bihar (10,707).

In cases of juveniles in conflict with the law, MP last year registered 4,819 cases, followed by Maharashtra (4,079) and Tamil Nadu (3,394). In 2019, MP had registered 5,522 cases, followed by Maharashtra (5,189) and Delhi (2,783).

The statistics related to cyber-crime reveal that last year UP had registered 11,097 cases, followed by Karnataka (10,741) and Maharashtra (5,496). In 2019, Karnataka had registered 12,020 cases, followed by UP (11,416) and Maharashtra (4,967).

As far as economic offences are concerned, last year Rajasthan had registered 18,528 cases, followed by UP (16,708), Telangana (12,985) and Maharashtra (12,453). In 2019, Rajasthan had registered 26,920 cases, followed by UP (19,968), Maharashtra (15,686) and Telangana (11,465).

In cases of crime against women, last year UP had registered 49,385 cases, followed by WB (36,439), Rajasthan (34,535) and Maharashtra (31,954). In 2019, UP had registered 59,853 cases, followed by Rajasthan (41,550), Maharashtra (37,144) and Assam (30,025).

Additional director general of police (state law and order), Rajendra Singh told FPJ, “Assessment should be done as per the crime rate and not as per total number of cases. You need to see the position of Maharashtra in terms of crime rate, and statistics needs to be analysed in terms of crime rate per lakh of population. As per the crime rate, Maharashtra may be at a very lower position in the country. Maharashtra is one of the biggest states in terms of population. We have a very good system for registering cases.”

Another senior police officer said, “To cater to cyber-crimes and economic offences, we have already started dedicated state Economic Offence and Maharashtra Cyber departments. These departments have recently been brought under the ambit of one senior officer of the Additional DG rank.”

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:44 AM IST