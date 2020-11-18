Crime branch to probe a DJ's custodial death in Mumbai

The city crime branch has begun an investigation into the death of Disk Jockey (DJ) who died of a heart attack at the Malabar Hill police station recently when he was called for questioning by the police. A 55-year-old Sanjay Patel a resident of the Malabar Hill area was called by the police after a woman complained of misbehaviour.

On November 5, a 24-year-old woman approached the Malabar Hill police complaining about Patel, she alleged that Patel had misbehaved with her during a party, a night earlier. According to the police, Patel and the woman both knew each other through a common friend and all were from the same profession.

According to her, on the previous night, they met at Patel's house for a party along with one of their common friend and had drinks together. On the next day, she realised that Patel had misbehaved with her and narrated the incident to her another friend who took her to Malabar Hill police station.

According to the police, the woman did not want to registered a complaint against Patel but wanted the police to warn him. Following the complaint, the police called Patel to the police station who came along with his friend. Police asked Patel about the incident however he denied any wrongdoing, police then asked Patel to wait outside.

Meanwhile, the woman who did not want to register a case left the police station after giving the statement that she has no complaint against him. However, Patel who never been to the police station before started sweating and complaint of uneasiness.

Looking at his condition, police immediately rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead before admission. The Post Mortem report suggested he has died of cardiac arrest, Patel was a diabetic and he was suffering from hypertension well, said police. Patel is survived by his wife and a son.

Following his death, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Malabar Hill police station. The deceased was never taken into custody, he was just called over the accusations, however, when he felt uneasy he was inside the police station as a reason we have considered the case like a custodial death and the investigation has been transferred to the crime branch, said a police officer.