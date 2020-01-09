Crime against children dips; police say awareness helps

Mumbai: The state stands second in crimes against children at 18,992 in 2018, with a spurt of over 2,100 cases from the previous year. In an alarming revelation, over 3,500 children were victimised in Mumbai alone, where 1,956 kids were kidnapped and 1,114 children became the victims of sexual assaults.

Child psychologist at Masina Hospital, Ali Gabrani, said, children are the most gullible and vulnerable when it comes to facing the hard truths of life. "A parent should not only teach values at an early age, but also teach them how to know the good and the bad touches, so as to differentiate clearly and know when the person's intentions are foul."

In Mumbai, the crime against children have seen a substantial dip after the number declined from 3,790 in 2017 to 3,511 in 2018. However, the awareness campaigns and programmes in schools are helping the children know the sense of bad touch, which is immediately retorted by them.