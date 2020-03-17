Cricket in the time of coronavirus: Watch quarantined individuals play cricket in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar compound

A day after 11 sports persons suspected of having contracted coronavirus fled from Panvel hospital, a video went viral in which it was seen that some of the persons were playing cricket at the Gram Vikas Bhawan in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. The bhawan building has been created as a quarantine centre for coronavirus suspect persons.
In the video, it was seen that around eight to nine persons were playing cricket and hardly one or two of them had worn the mask. The Panvel City Municipal Corporation received flak over the video as this raised safety of other persons in the vicinity and even people staying in the quarantine centre.
After 11 sports persons who had travel history of Dubai fled, the administration had deputed police to prevent such incidents. However, the viral video is telling a different story. Despite repeated attempts, the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukhwas not available to comment.
