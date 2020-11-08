Crew of merchant ship belonging to Mumbai-based company stuck at Chinese port since June

"We are 23 Indian crew members on board and living in a very unpleasant situation. We want to return to our homeland. Chinese port administration is not allowing us to unload our cargo here and they are not giving a reason either. We informed our company about the situation and they are trying to set up communication through diplomatic channels," he added.

Jag Anand merchant ship comes under Mumbai based Great Eastern Shipping Limited and the company's senior official has informed to Director General (DG) Shipping office to take the matter to the Chinese counterpart.

"The company is doing all the possible efforts to sort the matter at the earliest, we have raised the matter with DG, Shipping and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) too," an official from the Shipping Company told ANI.

We sought for an official statement on the above issues through the mail but shipping company's reply is still awaited.

"We want to go back to our homes, we have been on the job for over 15 months and haven't seen our families. Many crew members are running short of medicines. We are afraid of the pandemic too. Our simple and humble request to the company's management is to talk to the company which chartered the ship and allow us to unload cargo and go back home," another crew member told ANI.

Meanwhile, crew members have urged their company to find an alternate rescue plan by talking to Japan if China is not ready to allow the unloading of cargo.

"We are ready to sail the ship to the nearest Japanese port and change the crew member. But the company told us that all these efforts were under process," another crew member told ANI.

Many crew members have high blood pressure, diabetes, hypertension and some were injured during the journey and are running short of medicines and first aid.