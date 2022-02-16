Credit/debit card frauds on the rise, detection rate remains low: Mumbai police

The latest statistics revealed by the Mumbai Police stated that of the total 2,883 cybercrime cases registered last year, a major chunk constituting 1,075 cases were in connection to credit/debit card and online fraud. The detection rate for online frauds, however, barely touches four per cent, having detected only 48 cases last year.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Commissioner of Mumbai Police Hemant Nagrale said that cyber fraudsters are mainly based out of Maharashtra, from states like Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, which are densely populated. This makes tracing the accused even more difficult.

Of the 1,075 credit/debit card and online frauds, a number of victims are senior citizens, who are considered to be soft and gullible targets. The latest type of online fraud which has come to the fore is the KYC fraud which has seen many netizens getting duped to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

Talking about the low detection rate of cybercrime cases, Nagrale said, “Cybercrimes are faceless and servers used in such offences are mostly located out of India. Social media intermediaries do not respond in a time-bound manner and ask for mutual legal assistance treaty and letter rogatory procedures, which can be time consuming,” the police chief said.

Cyber experts advised that one should always practise caution and never reveal their personal details to anyone over a phone, message or email.

"Basic caution can help save a lot of trouble. One should also beware of the frauds and be smart to always alert the local authorities before divulging any details," the experts said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:06 PM IST