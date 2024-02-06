CREDAI BANM Raigad Property Expo Gets Massive Response, Developers Sell Over 450 Apartments At Once | fpj

Stating that the massive infrastructure developments have changed the people’s perception towards owning a house in Raigad district, the Raigad unit of CREDAI BANM said that the property exhibition held at the ground opposite Khandeshwar Railway Station has been a massive hit among the visitors. Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Line (MTHL), exciting news about completion of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), commencement of Navi Mumbai Metro etc. has given the much-needed boost to the real estate market in the area.

Massive response to 7th edition of the exhibition

The 7th edition of the exhibition held between February 2 and 5 received a footfall of around 20,000 people over four days. “Almost 4,500-5,000 people visited the exhibition daily wherein over 400 projects by 100 builders were on display in 60 stalls. The developers were able to sell more than 450 apartments on the spot,” advisor to the CREDAI BANM Raigad unit and President of CREDAI BANM, Vasant Bhadra said.

“This year, we had sold the flats through a lottery system wherein the people who wished to purchase the property filled the form that was made available at the main lobby. After filling the form, we conducted a daily lottery through which the flat owners were picked,” Bhadra said adding, the flat winners were given variety of gifts from four-wheelers to two-wheelers to home appliances to electronic appliances.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, people were willing to purchase homes and opted for Raigad district due to the infrastructure developments happening and planned by the authorities. We received the exact response that we expected from this exhibition,” Bhadra added.

Exhibition inaugurated by noted Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu

With the theme of ‘Now or Never’, the exhibition was inaugurated by noted Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu and showcased properties and real estate wonders that created a sense of enthusiasm among those willing to own a property in Panvel, Ulwe, Karanjade, Pushpak Nagar, Kaomthe, Kalamboli, Roadpali, Taloja and other areas within Raigad district.

“The exhibition had properties for all sections of the society belonging to middle income group, higher income group as also those seeking affordable housing. Navi Mumbai in general and Raigad district in particular is in the midst of improved connectivity and socio-economic development and we feel that this is the right time to purchase the property in this area and so the theme ‘Now or Never’,” said the Convenor of the Expo, Vighnesh Patel.

This year's theme focused on real estate sector

This year’s theme encapsulated the developers’ commitment to seize the moment and catalyse unprecedented growth for all stakeholders in the real estate sector. The expo had a diverse range of exhibitors, including real estate developers, industry experts, and professionals, providing an unparalleled platform to connect with potential buyers. What set this year's expo apart was its unparalleled diversity in property offerings, spanning a budget spectrum from Rs 25 Lakh to Rs 5 Crore. With options catering to every financial plan, the exhibition guaranteed that no attendee left without finding the property of their dreams.