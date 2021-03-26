'Creating a discriminatory environment': Retailers Association of India raises concern over COVID-19 testing at Mumbai malls by BMC

RAI has submitted a representation on the issue stating that malls should not be targeted for such implementation because they have no option but to comply. The Retailers Association has raised the following concerns with the authorities with regards to the testing requirements:

1. There is a lack of capacity and capability in conducting these tests at mall entry. With only one person conducting the test, customers are being forced to wait for long periods, leading to crowding which is detrimental to social distancing. The long wait time is also causing inconvenience to customers and leading to loss of business as customers prefer to go away rather than wait.

2. The requirement of customers having to pay for the test is creating a sense of discrimination and injustice among customers coming to malls. It’s unfair that customers wanting to shop at malls are being compelled to pay for their test, while those being tested at highstreets, railway stations, airports, etc are not charged.

3. The new requirement to conduct RAT tests for entry to malls paid by customers is discouraging them from visiting shopping centres and malls, which are already witnessing diminished footfall compared to pre-pandemic levels.