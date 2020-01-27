Create atmosphere where contrary views can be expressed freely: Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Union government to create an atmosphere wherein people, who have a contrary view as against that of the ruling regime, can voice their opinions freely. The HC made the observations while allowing film-maker Anand Patwardhan to withdraw his plea challenging the decision of the selection committee of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF).

Patwardhan, along with another film-maker Pankaj Kumar, had challenged the selection committee’s decision for not short-listing their three films, which were critical about the present political dispensation.

“When such decisions (for not short-listing) are taken, the view taken globally is that critical views are not allowed to be voiced,” observed the bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla.

The observation was made in response to the submissions of additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh, who appeared for the Union ministry of information and broadcasting. The ASG had submitted that out of over 650 films, three different and independent selection committees short-listed around 59 documentaries.

“We should not inflict further damage to India by not accepting a contrary view. People who voice a contrary view feel that they are targeted and hence are excluded. The government should also give them a platform,” Justice Dharmadhikari remarked.

Having heard the contention, the bench opined that it was inclined to dismiss the petitions after considering the submissions of the ASG. Subsequently, Patwardhan’s counsel Mihir Desai apprised the bench that he would be withdrawing the petition and does not want it to be dismissed.

Notably, Patwardhan’s film Vivek/Reason is reportedly based on the ascendancy of the ‘particular political ideology’ in the recent scenario. The film is said to be covering the murders of rationalists and thinkers such as Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh. Meanwhile, Pankaj Kumar’s film, Janani Juliet, is based on honour killings in India and his second film Two Flags documents the politics of Puducherry.