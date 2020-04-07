Crackdown on lockdown violators: 1,410 arrested, 7,570 vehicles seized, Rs 65 lakh collected in fines

In their continuous crackdown on people defying the nationwide lockdown, Maharashtra Police have arrested as many as 1,410 arrests and seized 7,570 vehicles from motorists who ventured out on the roads for no valid reason. State Police and the Highway Traffic Police have collected fines worth Rs 65.34 lakh from the violators. Meanwhile, with the rising number of bank frauds during the lockdown, the DIG of Maharashtra Cyber has appealed to the people to stay alert and not share any OTPs and passwords.

Police said vehicle seizures had been intensified to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the state. On Monday, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, "The state police have so far seized 7,570 vehicles and collected fines of over ₹65.34 lakh from those who violated laws. I appeal to people, do not share and forward any misinformation on social media platforms.”

Police across all the districts in the state had registered around 23,126 FIRs till Monday. “These cases were registered against those not following the orders of movement restrictions under section 144 of CrPC and not shutting down shops, and roaming freely in public,” said Deshmukh.

Making a similar appeal, Harish Baijal, DIG Maharashtra Cyber said “In the backdrop of the global pandemic of coronavirus, it is our humble and sincere appeal to all of you to think before clicking the share or forward button on any kind of misinformation. Be safe, be quiet and stay home."