Crackdown on Drug Mafia: LCB nabs peddler in Mira Road; Rs 3.21 lakh worth mephedrone seized

In continuance with their crackdown against the notorious drug mafia, the local crime branch (LCB) unit of the newly created Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate apprehended a 30-year-old drug peddler from a residential locality in Mira Road early on Saturday morning.
According to the police a patrolling team of the LCB led by API- Pravin Salunkhe and API Pravin Swami spotted a man in the Poonam Garden area of Mira Road at around 5 am on Saturday. Since his movements were suspicious, the police apprehended him, before he could move further.
During search the police recovered 100 grams of mephedrone which is estimated to be priced at Rs.2 lakh in the local market. This apart from recovery of two mobile phones, a digital weighing machine and more than Rs. 61,000 cash from his possession.
Also known as MD or meow-meow, Mephedrone, is a synthetic stimulant. The accused has been identified as-Sagar Shankar Dhumal (30)- a native of Kolhapur who currently stayed in the Shantivan area of Mira Road.
Meanwhile, the Naya Nagar police led by Senior Police Inspector- Kailash Barve and PSI Suhel Pathan, also arrested two people who were found to be in possession of mephedrone worth more than Rs. 1.21 lakh in Mira Road on Friday. The accused have been identified as-Sohail Vora (42) and Imtiaz Hamid Shaikh (40).
While a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this context, the investigating teams are trying to find out from where the accused procured the banned drug and to whom they were going to supply it.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)