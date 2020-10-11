Crackdown on Drug Mafia: LCB nabs peddler in Mira Road; Rs 3.21 lakh worth mephedrone seized

In continuance with their crackdown against the notorious drug mafia, the local crime branch (LCB) unit of the newly created Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate apprehended a 30-year-old drug peddler from a residential locality in Mira Road early on Saturday morning.

According to the police a patrolling team of the LCB led by API- Pravin Salunkhe and API Pravin Swami spotted a man in the Poonam Garden area of Mira Road at around 5 am on Saturday. Since his movements were suspicious, the police apprehended him, before he could move further.

During search the police recovered 100 grams of mephedrone which is estimated to be priced at Rs.2 lakh in the local market. This apart from recovery of two mobile phones, a digital weighing machine and more than Rs. 61,000 cash from his possession.