CR to run weekly superfast special train between Mumbai and Shirdi: Check out full schedule here

Good news for passengers travelling from Mumbai to Shirdi! The Central Railway (CR) has announced it will run a weekly superfast special train between Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi. The decision will come as a relief to traveller. This will also help take care of overcrowding of trains.

"Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination," the CR said.

Following are the details of weekly superfast special train between Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi:

02147 superfast special will leave Dadar every Friday at 21.45 hrs with effect from 05.3.2021 until further advice and arrive Sainagar Shirdi at 03.45 hrs next day.

02148 superfast special will leave Sainagar Shirdi every Saturday at 07.25 hrs with effect from 06.3.2021 until further advice and arrive Dadar at 13.25 hrs same day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nasik Road, Manmad and Kopergaon.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, 2 AC-3 Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 7 second class seating

Reservation: Bookings for fully reserved special train no. 02147/02148 on normal fare will open from March 3 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.